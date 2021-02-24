LVB case: Delhi HC to take up Religare petition to make DBS Bank India a respondent

The Delhi High Court, on Thursday, will take up the application for hearing the petition filed by Religare Finvest Ltd to make DBS Bank India a respondent in its pending case against Lakshmi Vilas Bank.

The matter is listed for hearing on Thursday before Justice JR Midha.

On December 1, the Bench headed by Justice Rajiv Shakdher, in an order, had given DBS Bank India five weeks to respond. It has listed the matter for hearing on February 25.

The move comes after the merger of LVB with DBS Bank India with effect from November 27.

Meanwhile, according to sources, the Economic Offences Wing, in a supplementary chargesheet, has also included Lakshmi Vilas Bank, which is now DBS Bank India.