Money & Banking

LVB case: Delhi HC to take up Religare petition to make DBS Bank India a respondent

Our Bureau. Mumbai | Updated on February 24, 2021 Published on February 24, 2021

The Delhi High Court, on Thursday, will take up the application for hearing the petition filed by Religare Finvest Ltd to make DBS Bank India a respondent in its pending case against Lakshmi Vilas Bank.

The matter is listed for hearing on Thursday before Justice JR Midha.

On December 1, the Bench headed by Justice Rajiv Shakdher, in an order, had given DBS Bank India five weeks to respond. It has listed the matter for hearing on February 25.

The move comes after the merger of LVB with DBS Bank India with effect from November 27.

Meanwhile, according to sources, the Economic Offences Wing, in a supplementary chargesheet, has also included Lakshmi Vilas Bank, which is now DBS Bank India.

 

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on February 24, 2021
courts and legal
Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.