Money & Banking

LVB’s Q4 net loss narrows to ₹264 crore

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on May 28, 2019 Published on May 28, 2019

Private sector lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank’s (LVB) net loss for the fourth quarter FY19 narrowed by 58 per cent to ₹264 crore against a net loss of ₹622 crore recorded for the corresponding period last year.

The bank’s operating loss (before provisions and contegencies) also came down by 69 per cent during the quarter to ₹21 crore from ₹69 crore recorded during March 2018 quarter.

However, LVB’s net loss for the full year widened by 53 per cent to ₹894 crore as on March 2019 (₹585 crore), while it recorded an operating loss of ₹11 crore against an operating profit of ₹355 crore.

The bank’s asset quality continue to worsen. While gross non-performing assets (GNPA) almost doubled to 15.53 per cent (9.98 per cent) during Q4 FY19, net non-perfoming assets (NNPA) increased to 7.49 per cent (5.66 per cent) during the comparable period.

Total income and interest income also saw a marginal drop during the quarter to stand at ₹740 crore (₹741 crore) and ₹682 crore (₹701 crore), respectively. Total business for FY19 fell by 15 per scent to ₹51,235 crore (₹60,314 crore).

Published on May 28, 2019
Quarterly Results
Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd
Next Story

A day after Modi was re-elected foreign funds bought Indian bonds
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
A day after Modi was re-elected foreign funds bought Indian bonds