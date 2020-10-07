Money & Banking

M Rajeshwar Rao appointed as deputy governor of RBI

Mumbai | Updated on October 07, 2020 Published on October 07, 2020

Rao is currently Executive Director overseeing four departments of RBI.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of M Rajeshwar Rao as Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Rao is currently Executive Director overseeing four departments -- Internal Debt Management Department, Secretary’s Department, Financial Markets Operation Department and International Department.

The RBI currently has three Deputy Governors -- BP Kanungo, MK Jain and MD Patra.

The fourth Deputy Governor’s position has been vacant since NS Vishwanathan quit his position in March 2020, ahead of the completion of his term on July 3, 2020.

RBI and other central banks
