Mahabaleshwara MS, former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Karnataka Bank Ltd, has been appointed as Independent Director of Tourism Finance Corporation of India (TFCI) Ltd.

TFCI informed stock exchanges that Mahabaleshwara has been appointed Independent Director of the company for the term of five years with effect from July 6, 2024, subject to approval of shareholders.

Mahabaleshwara was the MD and CEO of Karnataka Bank for two consecutive terms of total six years from April 15, 2017 to April 14, 2023. He has four decades of experience in all facets of banking and finance, payment and settlements, HR management, IT and digital banking, treasury and forex operations, life and general insurance, agriculture and rural economy etc.

Presently he is the Chairman of the Special Advisory Committee to the PoornaPrajna Educational Institution run by USAMEC (Udupi Sree Adamaru Matha Education Council) Udupi. PoornaPrajna Educational Institution has more than 30 institutions across India with 20,000-plus students.