Star Health Insurance has launched its Home Healthcare Service in Mumbai and Pune as part of a nationwide initiative spanning over 50 cities. Maharashtra has shown a strong demand for this service, with 40 per cent of the total Home Healthcare calls received in this fiscal originating from the state.

The statement issued by the company added that currently, Star Health’s Home Healthcare Service is available in 85 per cent of locations across Maharashtra, and the company is expand this offering into rural areas to further enhance accessibility and meet the healthcare needs of underserved communities.

In Pune alone, Star Health caters to over 5.74 lakh customers, backed by over 10,000 agents. This local expertise allows the company to address the specific healthcare needs of the region and provide tailored services that prioritize customer convenience and care.

This service enables customers to access healthcare in the comfort of their homes, ensuring faster claims settlement and ease of access with service designed to provide affordable and high-quality care.

“Star Health Insurance, India’s largest standalone health insurance company, continues to deepen its presence in Maharashtra, a key market with significant growth potential. With 107 of its 887 branches located in Maharashtra, the state is central to Star Health’s mission of delivering comprehensive and accessible healthcare solutions to its diverse population.”

“This commitment is reflected in a robust network of over 1.15 lakh agents and more than 2,040 employees serving over 15 lakh policies across Maharashtra. We are committed to the state, have paid claims worth ₹1900 cr in FY24, and in the last 5 years settled claims worth ₹7000 crore.”

Commenting on Star Health’s continued focus in Maharashtra, Himanshu Walia, Chief Marketing Officer of Star Health Insurance, said, “Maharashtra is a cornerstone of our business operations at Star Health Insurance. Its diverse population and advanced healthcare ecosystem provide an ideal platform for us to deliver comprehensive insurance solutions.”

“Our ongoing efforts, such as the launch of our Home Healthcare Service and the introduction of the Braille policy, reflect our dedication to improving accessibility, inclusivity, and the overall healthcare experience for residents. By prioritizing this vital market, we aim to make a lasting impact on the health and well-being of families across Maharashtra.”