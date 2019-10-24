Mahesh Bank to expand operations to Gujarat

Mahesh Bank, a multi-state scheduled co-operative bank, will soon expand its operations to Gujarat. This was announced by its Chairman Purshotamdas Mandhana during the inaugural fuction of its new 84,000 square feet corporate office here on Wednesday. Gujarat will be the fifth State in terms of operations for Hyderabad-based Mahesh Bank. It now has 45 branches with 38 in the Telangana and rest in in Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Mumbai. “The bank employs over 650 staff at all levels across the country, and will ramp up the count as per the growing future needs,” he said.