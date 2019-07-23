Money & Banking

Mahindra Finance netslips 75% to ₹68 crore

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on July 23, 2019 Published on July 23, 2019

Amid turbulence in the NBFC sector, Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services reported a 75 per cent drop in standalone net profit to a mere ₹68 crore in the first quarter of the fiscal. Its net profit stood at ₹269 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total income increased by 24 per cent at ₹2,413 crore during the quarter ended June 30, 2019, against ₹1,940 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The total value of assets it financed during the first quarter of the fiscal grew by just 3 per cent to ₹10,598 crore, against ₹10,339 crore during the same quarter in the previous year.

“The company’s capital and debt position is strong and the ALM position is well balanced,” Mahindra Finance stressed in a statement on Tuesday.

Regarding impaired assets, it said its gross stage 3 levels have gone down to 7.4 per cent for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, from 9.4 per cent during the corresponding quarter last year. The net stage 3 levels went down to 5.7 per cent for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, from 6.3 per cent during the corresponding quarter last year.

Published on July 23, 2019
Quarterly Results
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
PNB Housing Fin to consider capital raising on July 30