Mahindra Finance netslips 75% to ₹68 crore

Lok Capital invests in breakfast cereal maker Monsoon Harvest
Impact investor Lok Capital has invested an undisclosed amount in Coimbatore-based breakfast cereal and health ...
Amid turbulence in the NBFC sector, Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services reported a 75 per cent drop in standalone net profit to a mere ₹68 crore in the first quarter of the fiscal. Its net profit stood at ₹269 crore in the same period a year ago.
Total income increased by 24 per cent at ₹2,413 crore during the quarter ended June 30, 2019, against ₹1,940 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
The total value of assets it financed during the first quarter of the fiscal grew by just 3 per cent to ₹10,598 crore, against ₹10,339 crore during the same quarter in the previous year.
“The company’s capital and debt position is strong and the ALM position is well balanced,” Mahindra Finance stressed in a statement on Tuesday.
Regarding impaired assets, it said its gross stage 3 levels have gone down to 7.4 per cent for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, from 9.4 per cent during the corresponding quarter last year. The net stage 3 levels went down to 5.7 per cent for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, from 6.3 per cent during the corresponding quarter last year.
Impact investor Lok Capital has invested an undisclosed amount in Coimbatore-based breakfast cereal and health ...
Toch raises pre-Series A funding Toch (Vogueme Technologies Pvt Ltd), an interactive video platform using AI ...
Anil Srinivasan’s Rhapsody helps children learn different subjects through music
Sunu Mathew’s start-up provides solutions for pallet and container pooling
The housing sector blues are a cause for concern, but a Budget boost for affordable homes paves the way for ...
Big deals and digital growth have lifted the stock. But margin pressure could weigh on the stock
It was a muted June 2019 quarter for Reliance Industries (RIL) with consolidated profit growing just 7 per ...
The Sensex and the Nifty witnessed selling pressure and continued to decline last week
More and more people and organisations are online, leaving digital footprints every step of the way. Taken ...
Remembering Hemant Kumar, the honey-tinged voice of Bollywood, on his 100th birth anniversary
The attack on Sudha Raghunathan and family bares the underlying bigotry of the Carnatic music scene. It is ...
Tapper families spend almost half a year without access to safe drinking water or healthcare facilities in ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...