Mahindra Fin profit up 14%

Published on January 28, 2020

Mahindra Finance reported a 14.6 per cent increase in standalone net profit for the third quarter of the fiscal at ₹365.28 crore against ₹318.65 crore in the same period a year ago.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, its total income increased by 16 per cent at ₹2,616 crore against ₹2,246 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The standalone assets under management stood at ₹75,884 crore at the end of the third quarter this fiscal, registering a 16 per cent growth from ₹65,575 crore a year ago.

“During the period ended December 31, 2019, the company’s customer base has crossed 66 lakh,” Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Gross Stage 3 levels stood at 8.5 per cent for the period ended December 31, 2019, against 8.3 per cent during the corresponding period last year. The Net Stage 3 levels stood at to 6.7 per cent at the end of the third quarter this fiscal from 6.2 per cent a year ago.

On Tuesday, the shares of Mahindra Finance closed 0.04 per cent lower at ₹352.25 apiece on the BSE.

