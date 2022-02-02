Mahindra Finance reports Q3 net profit of ₹894 crore

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services reported a standalone net profit of ₹894 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal against a loss of ₹274 crore a year ago.

“Impairment reversals led to healthy profit after tax for the quarter,” Mahindra Finance said in a statement on Wednesday.

This was, however, lower than the net profit of ₹1,022.9 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal.

Total income for the quarter under review declined by one per cent year-on-year to ₹2,543 crore. Net interest income, however, increased by a robust 14 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,580 crore.

The gross Stage 3 showed steady recovery from 12.7 per cent in September to 11.3 per cent in December, thereby releasing ₹437 crore from Stage 3 provisions, the company said.

Total disbursements grew 28 per cent year-on-year and 24 per cent sequentially to ₹8,032 crore. Collection efficiency was 95 per cent in the quarter compared to 88 per cent a year ago.

Gross NPA as per IRACP norms was ₹10,897 crore as on December 31, 2021, after giving effect to the RBI’s circular on prudential norms on income recognition, asset classification and provisioning pertaining to advances.

“The management believes that enhanced collection and legal efforts, including repossessions and settlements, should help reduce gross NPA (IRACP) by March-22 end,” it said.

The company may be required to make an additional provision in the range of ₹500 crore to ₹1,500 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal in order to bring net NPA under IRACP norms below 6 per cent, it added.