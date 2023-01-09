Manappuram Finance has appointed Sumitha Nandan as its Executive Director. Sumitha had worked in the company as Executive Assistant to MD & CEO and Senior Vice President in charge of Corporate Coordination.

She was also in charge of online gold loan in the capacity of CEO-OGL till September 1, 2018 and led the digitalisation initiatives of the company.

Sumitha is a medical professional with a postgraduate degree (MS) in Obstetrics & Gynecology) from Sree Ramachandra University, Chennai.