ManipalCigna Health partners with IIFL Wealth

ManipalCigna Health Insurance has partnered with IIFL Wealth to provide global health insurance cover for the latter's high net-worth customers.

The ManipalCigna’s global health group policy offers global 'cashless' access to healthcare facilities across the world and hospital networks.

It is among the few in the Indian health insurance market that offers a wide range of sum insured up to $2.5 million (about ₹17.87 crore) per individual.

Prasun Sikdar, Managing Director and CEO, ManipalCigna Health Insurance Company Limited said, “Our partnership with IIFL Wealth is built on our shared passion for improving customer’s access to quality healthcare. We are confident that our global health insurance solutions will meet the unique health needs of IIFL Wealth’s high net worth customers - giving them access to the best medical care, anywhere around the world.”

Karan Bhagat, Founder, MD & CEO, IIFL Wealth Management Limited said, “The Global health cover offered by ManipalCigna to our clients fits perfectly into our bouquet of wealth management services. Given ManipalCigna’s vast experience in providing high standards of healthcare, our clients can rest assured in the knowledge that their medical needs and well-being will be taken care of across the world.”

