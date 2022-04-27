Maruti Suzuki partners Indian Bank for car loans

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Wednesday partnered with Indian Bank for car loans for its customers.

Maruti Suzuki customers can apply for the loan at any of the 5,700-plus branches of Indian Bank at metro, urban, semi-urban and rural locations, the company said in a statetment.

MSIL has 3,357 retail outlets across 2,156 cities and towns. It has retail finance tie-ups with 37 institutions including the 12 public sector banks, 11 private banks, seven non-banking financial companies and seven regional rural banks.

Under the partnership with Indian Bank, Maruti Suzuki customers can apply for loans upto 90 per cent of the on-road car price, besides offers such as zero processing charge, free accident insurance cover upto ₹30 lakh, free FASTag, and loan repayment tenure up to 84 months. The offer is on until till June 30, the company added.

“About 80 per cent of retail sales in the automobile industry happen through financing and, to enable our customer’s car-buying decisions, Maruti Suzuki has initiated several partnerships with banks and NBFCs across the public and private sectors," Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), MSIL, said.

Shanti Lal Jain, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Indian Bank, said, “Indian Bank has a wide presence all over the country and we are confident of offering best-in-class services to Maruti Suzuki customers for meeting their aspiration of owning a car."