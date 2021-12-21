Mastercard and Google Pay partner for tokenisation for card-based payments

Mastercard and Google on Tuesday announced the rollout of tokenisation for Google Pay users transacting through Mastercard credit and debit cards.

“With this collaboration, Google Pay Android users can scan and pay across all Bharat QR-enabled merchants, tap-and-pay, and make in-app transactions through their Mastercard debit and credit card. For a convenient registration, users will have to do a one-time setup by entering their card details and their OTP to add their card on the Google Pay app,” they said in a statement.

“We are excited to collaborate with Mastercard for card tokenisation which will offer users state-of-the-art security for card payments. This is already live for several credit card issuers on Mastercard, and we are working closely with other banking partners to further expand the adoption of tokenisation in India,” said Sajith Sivanandan, Business Head, Google Pay and NBU – APAC.

Nikhil Sahni, Division President, South Asia and Country Corporate Officer, Mastercard said this initiative is an extension of Mastercard’s long standing collaboration with Google and will go a long way towards enabling India’s digital economy.