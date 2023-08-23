The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday announced a brand tie-up with Mastercard for the upcoming Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 to be held in India between 5 October and 19 November, 2023. Under this tie-up, Mastercard will be a global partner for the World Cup.

ICC Chief Executive, Geoff Allardice, said: “We are delighted to announce Mastercard as a global partner for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, the pinnacle event of the one-day game. Mastercard brings its rich experience of sports partnerships to the table, and the ICC is looking forward to collaborating with a renowned global brand to bring many benefits to cricket lovers around the world.”

Benefits for cardholders

In a statement, the company said it will provide unique experiences to its cardholders and customers, including banks, through exclusive benefits. In addition to the exclusive 24-hour pre-sale window, Mastercard cardholders will be able to availseveral benefits such as a chance to meet cricket legends, get up close to the Men’s Cricket World Cup trophy and experience unique access on match days.

Mastercard‘s tie-up with the ICC highlights the brand’s commitment to cricket and adds to the global technology company’s prestigious international sports sponsorship portfolio which includes associations with the likes of the UEFA Champions League and the PGA Tour.

“Cricket is a huge passion”

Mastercard’s Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Raja Rajamannar, said: “Cricket is a huge passion for millions of people across the globe, particularly in India and South Asia. We are excited to partner with the ICC for the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, allowing us to bring fans closer to their passion for the sport. We’re dedicated to connecting our customers, cardholders, and all cricket enthusiasts to priceless possibilities throughout the tournament.”