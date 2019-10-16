Mastercard joins hands with MS Dhoni to build 'Team Cashless India'

Mastercard, a technology company in the global payments industry, along with legendary cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni launched on Thursday a nationwide initiative to accelerate the acceptance and adoption of digital payments.

Titled 'Team Cashless India', the initiative brings consumers and merchants to the forefront of the digital payments dialogue.

The campaign encourages all Indians to nominate one or more merchants who currently do not accept digital payments.

Mastercard will work together with the Confederation of All India Traders, acquirer banks and fintech companies to support nominated merchants to deploy digital payments acceptance infrastructure.

Speaking on the occasion, MS Dhoni said there is a need for all to adopt digital payments and help formalise the economy.

"This (Mastercard) campaign is a good move forward. The common man also needs to contribute. It's an effort in the right direction", Dhoni said at the launch event.

Dhoni said that adoption of digital payments is a way of contributing to the country 'as every time you make a digital payment, it gets accounted for".

