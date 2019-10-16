Mastercard joins hands with MS Dhoni to build 'Team Cashless India'

Number of unruly airline passengers worldwide in 2018
Mastercard, a technology company in the global payments industry, along with legendary cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni launched on Thursday a nationwide initiative to accelerate the acceptance and adoption of digital payments.
Titled 'Team Cashless India', the initiative brings consumers and merchants to the forefront of the digital payments dialogue.
The campaign encourages all Indians to nominate one or more merchants who currently do not accept digital payments.
Mastercard will work together with the Confederation of All India Traders, acquirer banks and fintech companies to support nominated merchants to deploy digital payments acceptance infrastructure.
Speaking on the occasion, MS Dhoni said there is a need for all to adopt digital payments and help formalise the economy.
"This (Mastercard) campaign is a good move forward. The common man also needs to contribute. It's an effort in the right direction", Dhoni said at the launch event.
Dhoni said that adoption of digital payments is a way of contributing to the country 'as every time you make a digital payment, it gets accounted for".
Gas-turbine engine: An engine incorporating as its chief element a turbine rotated by expanding gases. In its ...
Why don’t aircraft take a direct route to their destinations instead of criss-crossing the skies? The reasons ...
SBI’s application for initiation of insolvency proceedings in limbo
Though processing fee may appear small, it is nonetheless a tidy sum that cannot be ignored.
The company’s outlook looks good, thanks to new clients and acquisitions, and increase in product offerings
Our checks suggest that in many cases, buying motor insurance policies online are 40-45% cheaper
Good old bartering and repairing are back in fashion, with the millennial zeroing in on the pre-owned and the ...
On this day in 1773, the first asylum for the insane opened in the US. This quiz will literally drive you ...
One of my quirks is that I don’t re-read books. Even favourite books. There’s barely enough time to read ...
Why should the young continue the hereditary occupations of their families, when their traditional wisdom is ...
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...