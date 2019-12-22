Mastercard plays to customers’ tunes

Marking a smallpox milestone
The World Health Organization commemorated the 40th anniversary of smallpox eradication, recognising the ...
As consumers engage with payments and tech company Mastercard across the globe — in physical, digital or voice environments — the distinct Mastercard melody that plays out has some of its roots in India.
Mastercard had launched its ‘sonic brand identity’ this February, in what was touted as ‘a memorable melody with adaptations across genres and cultures’. This month, the company embedded its sonic brand melody into the Android-based point-of-sale (PoS) devices across India.
Now, whenever Mastercard cardholders complete a payment transaction on these PoS machines, they can hear Mastercard’s sonic melody. The new sensory engagement aims to provide a seamless familiarity and an additional assurance to consumers that the transaction has been completed securely.
To ensure the Mastercard melody resonates with consumers the world over, Mastercard tapped musicians, artists (also from India) and agencies, including musical innovator Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park, to deliver on its sonic brand identity.
The result: a melody that was locally relevant while maintaining a consistent global brand voice. The use of varying instruments helped deliver the Mastercard melody in several unique styles such as operatic, cinematic and playful as well as a number of regional interpretations.
Rajiv Raja, Co-Founder of sonic branding company, BrandMusiq, maintains companies are increasingly venturing into audio branding — which involves creating and patching an original piece of music to brand products, similar to a visual mark on paper — to showcase the brand’s new rhythm.
“However,” he adds, “sonic identity is quite dynamic. It can be interpreted differently.”
With voice shopping projected to hit the $40-billion mark by 2022, companies tend to consider a signature melody, an audio calling card, to transcribe the brand’s potential.
Speaking to BusinessLine about the evaluatory framework that is created with the science of sound, Raja said, “In Indian raag (classical music), different moods are created by different notes and tempo and taals. Similarly, in western classical music, a combination of notes from Beethoven, Bach and Mozart can bring on a happy mood or exhilaration. Similar to Vivaldi's Four Seasons, Spring. This tune is then mapped to the persona of brands.”
BrandMusiq has created sonic identity for brands such as Zomato, Raymond, Myntra, Vistara, Tata Salt as well as for HDFC Bank and IndusInd Bank.
Zomato becomes the first food aggregator in the country to unlock the power of Mogo (a musical logo) a proprietary brand identity model created by BrandMusiq.
The new sonic signature was developed to represent the ethos of the brand and resonate with the overall Zomato experience, creating brand stickiness among its 70+ million active users across 24 countries and 10,000 cities.
Raja says in an increasingly digital world, sonic identity is becoming an important part of the brand and marketing tactics at corporates, especially with digital payments, notifications and voice-enabled transactions coming into play.
Sonic identity is also a recognition of the growing role voice and audio marketing tend to play in today’s market.
“The whole salience and awareness has grown,” adds Raja. “Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant are in most households and consumers would soon be purchasing through voice. It is a market that will take off in the next few years as adoption of IoT products such as smart speakers grows.”
The World Health Organization commemorated the 40th anniversary of smallpox eradication, recognising the ...
Cholera containment WHO highlights progressThe number of cholera cases decreased globally by 60 per cent in ...
Companies face pricing and competitive pressure in most of their export markets
Amol AroraVice-Chairman & MD, Shemford Group of Futuristic Schools Physical activity in some form, no ...
The decline in stock prices over the past two years has created some lucrative opportunities.From buying ...
This might appear to be a strange question, if one went by the performance of the Sensex and the Nifty ...
The key indices have surpassed key barriers
After putting up a subdued performance in recent years, many Indian pharma companies have reported an improved ...
’Tis that season, but with a twist. Santa in the time of shrinking glaciers; the festival as a perfect plot ...
A former student of Jamia Millia Islamia University agonises that her alma mater — a safe space, and one that ...
The Arctic Circle is feeling the effects of climate change. That’s why Santa Claus is off to the Southern ...
A genre that’s continually evolving, jazz has the power to defy labels and borders
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...