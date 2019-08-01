Max Life Insurance announces plans for expanding presence in Bengaluru

Max Life Insurance Company Limited has announced the expansion of its presence in Bengaluru.

This expansion will support the life insurer’s larger mission of ensuring a financially protected nation by allowing greater access to life insurance offerings to consumers across India’s rapidly burgeoning cities.

The expansion falls in line with the life insurer’s mission to strengthen its share of proprietary channel considerably over the next few years.

In addition to hiring 8-10 full time employees in each of its new branches, the expansion will provide opportunity for over500 agent advisors and agency partners to make a rewarding career with Max Life.

Through this office, Max Life will be able to provide better service to over 12.5 lakh residents of Bengaluru. The company further aims to grow the share of its proprietary channel by opening 60 new branches across 16 states in the country, in the next phase of expansion.

Commenting on the launch, V Viswanand, Deputy Managing Director, Max Life Insurance said, “As per a recent survey called ‘India Protection Quotient’ conducted by Max Life Insurance in association with Kantar IMRB, we discovered that 79% of urban Indians would still prefer to buy life insurance from agent advisors. By expanding our agency network in Bengaluru, we wish to drive the uptake of financial protection for its citizens while creating greater job opportunities for the residents of the city.”

Max Life has undertaken various initiatives in recent past to fortify its commitment towards ensuring greater financial protection for its customers. To strengthen its protection portfolio, the Company recently launched a customizable Max Life Smart Term Plan and continues to increase the protection element across different offerings.