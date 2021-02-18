Max Life Insurance appoints Amrit Singh as Chief Financial Officer

Max Life Insurance Company Ltd (Max Life) has announced the appointment of Amrit Singh as Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President, Strategy.

In his new role, Amrit will be responsible for leading the Company’s finance function and business strategy to strengthen business performance and growth margins while working with the Company’s leadership team to drive its strategic initiatives.

With nearly two decades of experience, Amrit joined Max Life in 2013 and has since led a diverse portfolio of teams including strategy, advanced analytics, investor relations and group business, driving various mandates around growth and profitability. Before Max Life, Amrit previously worked with Infosys, PricewaterhouseCoopers and Religare Enterprises.

Speaking on the appointment, Prashant Tripathy, Managing Director and CEO, Max Life Insurance said in a statement;”Celebrating his long-standing expertise in the financial services space and a promising association of over 8 years with Max Life, we are delighted to have Amrit take on his new role within the organization. He has a clear vision to build on our strengths and drive enhanced synergies between financial decisions and strategic priorities, positioning us for greater success. I’m certain Amrit’s leadership, diversified proficiencies and business acumen will help us accelerate on our growth trajectory.”