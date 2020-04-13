Money & Banking

Max Life Insurance, Yes Bank extend partnership by five years

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on April 13, 2020 Published on April 13, 2020

The companies had started their bancassurance partnership in 2005

Max Life Insurance and Yes Bank on Monday announced a five year extension to their strategic bancassurance relationship.

“Through this renewal of their bancassurance partnership both the companies have reaffirmed their commitment to invest in building a digitally-enabled ecosystem that will provide a seamless experience for customers in their financial planning and protection journey,” the companies said in statement.

“In the coming five years, we plan to further enhance our business and make investments in the area of technology, new product development and customer service to ensure we journey together to help our customers realise their real value and financially protect their future,” said Prashant Tripathy, Managing Director and CEO, Max Life.

The two companies had started their partnership in February 2005, and have offered solutions to over 2.5 lakh customers.

