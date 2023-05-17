MediBuddy, the digital healthcare platform, has launched a unique health cover and other products in partnership with Indel Money Limited, a leading gold loan NBFC.

This partnership will provide Indel Money Gold customers access to a range of healthcare services, including unlimited general physician consultation, health check-ups, lab benefits up to ₹1,000, and free delivery of medicines.

This health cover and other features are designed to provide financial support to users during medical emergencies, as the rising cost of healthcare makes it increasingly important for individuals to have comprehensive financial support. It also aims to fill the gap by covering out-of-pocket expenses and primary healthcare expenses for customers.

Satish Kannan, Co-Founder and CEO of MediBuddy, said, “By joining hands, we aim to address a critical challenge faced by individuals during medical emergencies - financial constraints. Through the introduction of our unique health cover, we can provide a comprehensive healthcare solution. Our partnership will enable reaching out to the maximum people possible, serving beneficiaries across Indel Money Gold’s vast network of branches, and take a big step towards realising our goal of making quality healthcare accessible to all.”

Umesh Mohanan, ED & CEO of Indel Money said, “Our partnership with MediBuddy represents a major milestone in our efforts to provide the customers with a holistic set of financial and healthcare services, particularly those in rural areas who have limited access to quality healthcare”.

This partnership will further strengthen MediBuddy’s reach in the south by gaining a strong foothold and market share in Kochi. Additionally, MediBuddy will have the opportunity to explore further partnerships with other prominent NBFCs in Kerala, thereby boosting healthcare accessibility and affordability to a broader section of the society.