Merger-control provisions will not apply to banks placed under moratorium: MCA

The Centre has exempted all banks that are subjected to government-imposed moratorium from the merger-control provisions under the Competition Act.

This exemption — for banks notified by the Centre under Section 45 of Banking Regulation Act — will be in effect for a period of five years, official sources said.

The latest move by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) will come handy in the current YES Bank rescue situation, where several top-notch institutions, such as SBI, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC, are making investments into the equity of YES Bank.

At present, the Competition Act requires combining companies to seek prior approval of the Competition Commission of India if the combination is likely to cause an appreciable adverse impact on competition.

SBI proposes to invest ₹7,250 crore in YES Bank, leading it to acquire 49 per cent in private lender post the implementation of the rescue plan. Top private banks ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank are also pitching in with investments of ₹1,000 crore, ₹600 crore and ₹500 crore. Housing finance lender HDFC will invest ₹1,000 crore as part of the rescue plan for YES Bank.

Experts’ take

Abdullah Hussain, Partner, L&L Partners, said that the MCA had issued a similar exemption in January 2013, which had lapsed after five years.“The current MCA move appears to be an obvious response to the YES Bank situation and the moratorium imposed by the RBI,” he said.

Rahul Goel, Partner, IndusLaw, said: “The notifications to exempt certain categories of transactions from merger control filings under the competition laws is a standard practice adopted worldwide. Such exemption notifications are issued after the consideration of several factors, including public interest, efficiency, market conditions, appreciable adverse effect on competition, among others.

“ There have been other instances when the MCA has issued such exemption notifications. In a sector (banking), which is highly regulated, issuance of an exemption notification (under S. 54(a) of the Competition Act, 2002) will only enable swift and early resolution to issues concerning banks in similar situation as YES Bank.”