The merger of slice with North-East Small Finance Bank seems to reflect a dual thought process, wherein the RBI has given its quiet nod to the fintech sector, while at the same time saving a struggling small finance bank.

The merger, aimed at “expanding tech-enabled financial accessibility,” will help bring together the unicorn’s technology and digital prowess and strong capital funding, with the physical presence and banking licence of the SFB.

Originally established as RGVN (North East) Micro Finance, the SFB was weighed down by elevated NPAs and governance challenges. It was in violation of regulatory norms requiring reduction of the promoter shareholding to 40 per cent within five years, and other guidelines on authorised share capital, and key personnel compensation and appointment.

On the other hand, fintech unicorn slice was working to rebuild its business model and strategy after the RBI’s guidelines on prepaid payment instruments brought a temporary halt to its prepaid cards business, conducted in partnership with SBM Bank India, from September to November 2022.

This merger announcement seems to kill two birds with one stone, simultaneously solving the issue of technology upgradation and data analytics to streamline and improve the SFB’s operations, and offering the NBFC fintech with a credible business model and operational direction.

The grant of a fintech banking licence, only the second after Bharat Pe’s investment in Unity SFB, is also significant for the gravitas it adds to the regulator’s dealings with the fintech sector. Given the Centre’s historically cautious and conservative approach in granting bank licences, including to NBFCs, the merger is a testament to slice’s ability to secure the licence. The fintech is backed by investors such as Tiger Global, Insight Partners, Advent International, Blume Ventures, and Gunosy Capital.

The complete merger and integration, which is still subject to other regulatory approvals, will obviously take some time as the fintech realigns its capabilities in line with the SFB’s geographical presence, income segments, product requirements, and customer base. The SFB will continue to focus on the North-East states, but whether, slice, too, cuts down operations in other states, remains to be seen.

“This approach allows us to serve a wider audience,” slice Co-Founder and CEO Rajan Bajaj said, adding that the company will further strengthen its risk underwriting through the use of technology and data. Meanwhile, North East SFB will “fortify governance, with continuous improvements in compliance, risk management, and leadership”, it said.

The regulator seems to have tried an innovative solution, the success of the merger will now depend on how the two entities meet each other halfway. As an analyst said, for slice it’s “a great bounce-back post regulatory challenges, but much work will be needed”.

