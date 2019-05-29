Merger tailwind: IndiaFirst Life sees surge in new biz premium

Where are the women in the workplace?
As someone who has been in HR for over 30 years and has worked in many large organisations, I have had a fair ...
IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Ltd (IndiaFirst Life) expects a nearly 50 per cent jump in its retail new business premium (NBP) this fiscal to ₹1,000 crore, as it rides on the banca benefits flowing from the merger of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank with one of the life insurer’s promoters, Bank of Baroda (BoB), said a top official.
This life insurer, which has Bank of Baroda as one of its promoters with 44 per cent stake, has from April 1 got into its fold additional 4,000 bank branches (Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank’s branch network in aggregate) where it could potentially distribute its products.
From April 1 itself, the number of bank branches that the life insurer can use for its bancassurance channel has grown from 8,500 (BoB and Andhra Bank) to 12,500 branches.
“With the added strength of bank branches network that we can tap, we are now targeting a retail new business premium of ₹1,000 crore this fiscal”, Rushabh Gandhi, Deputy CEO, IndiaFirst Life, told BusinessLine here. This would translate into a nearly 50 per cent growth over the retail NBP of ₹681 crore recorded in 2017-18.
Already in the first two months this fiscal (April and May), the NBP from erstwhile Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank branches has touched ₹10 crore, accounting for over 10 per cent of the total NBP of ₹75 crore recorded by the life insurer during these two months.
“Our efforts on product innovation will also help in achieving the ₹1,000 crore retail NBP mark”, said Gandhi.
Gandhi also said that IndiaFirst Life had an embedded value of ₹1,184 crore as at end March 31, 2019.
As someone who has been in HR for over 30 years and has worked in many large organisations, I have had a fair ...
The focus will be on developing stronger core muscles
Recently, the apex court referred the final decision on the Oxytocin case to a larger Bench
Human genome editing registry: WHO approves first phaseA World Health Organization expert advisory committee ...
From an energy-focussed giant to an energy-plus-consumer business play — the company has undergone a major ...
The Sensex and the Nifty moved sideways last week and could remain range-bound
While there have been one-off issues, projects coming on stream should aid earnings
Prospects look good, thanks to higher price realisations and lower cost of imported gas
Stand-up comedy is big business in India, mostly centred in the entertainment capital Mumbai. It is Bengaluru, ...
It’s the 149th birth anniversary of Maria Tecla Artemisia Montessori, an Italian educator after whom the ...
This weekend, I run off to Kerala with my niece from Chennai. We arrive in Coimbatore at 3.15pm, are met by a ...
The courage to break tradition, combined with her love for all things Barmeri, has put the arc lights on the ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...
Please Email the Editor