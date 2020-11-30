Merger to provide stability to LVB depositors, employees: DBS Bank India CEO

Will Magnite be Nissan’s Magnum Opus?
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
The amalgamation of Lakshmi Vilas Bank with DBS Bank India will provide stability to LVB's depositors and employees, according to Surojit Shome, DBS Bank India CEO.
“The amalgamation of LVB has enabled us to provide stability to LVB’s depositors and employees. It also gives us access to a larger set of customers and cities where we do not currently have a presence. We look forward to working with our new colleagues towards being a strong banking partner to LVB’s clients,” said Shome in a statement on Monday.
With the amalgamation of LVB with DBS India now complete, the focus is now on integrating LVB’s systems and network.
“The DBS team is working closely with LVB colleagues to integrate LVB’s systems and network into DBS over the coming months. Once the integration is complete, customers will be able to access a wider range of products and services, including access to the full suite of DBS digital banking services, which have won multiple global accolades,” the statement further said.
Also read:
The interest rates on savings bank accounts and fixed deposits are governed by the rates offered by the erstwhile LVB till further notice.
“All LVB employees will continue in service and are now employees of DBIL on the same terms & conditions of service as under LVB,” DBS Bank India further said.
DBS Group plans to inject Rs 2,500 crore into DBIL to support the amalgamation and for future growth.
“This will be fully funded from DBS Group’s existing resources,” it said, adding that DBIL is well-capitalised and its capital adequacy ratios will remain above regulatory requirements even after the amalgamation.
Also read:
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
While the US regulator has cleared the aircraft’s return to the skies, its European counterpart has ...
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
The last date for tax filing is just a month away. Here’s a guide to save the stress and the last minute rush
However, there seems to be no immediate threat to the bull trend
It comes with interest rate risk; though it carries no liquidity or credit risk
The vacation ownership provider has done well amidst the pandemic, unlike many others in the hospitality ...
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
Chunks of mutton in a thin aromatic curry — the Bengali’s love affair with the Sunday lunch favourite has had ...
My new life as a Gallery Gal has been greatly enhanced by the FLEX Shuttle that conveys me to and from the ...
Perched at the tip of Mumbai, Colaba — as we know it today — has had a fascinating journey that spans three ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...