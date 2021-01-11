Money & Banking

MF inflow more than doubles in H1 of this fiscal

Mumbai | Updated on January 11, 2021 Published on January 11, 2021

Our Bureau

The net inflow into mutual fund schemes more than doubled in the first half of this fiscal to ₹1.5-lakh crore against ₹60,000 crore garnered in the same period last year, according the Financial Stability report released by the RBI on Monday.

Inflows into income and debt-oriented schemes attracted the major inflow of ₹1.2-lakh crore, while growth and equity-oriented schemes accounted for a relatively meagre amount of ₹2,496 crore.

All other schemes together recorded inflow of just ₹30,000 crore.

The mutual fund industry’s assets under management increased by 11 per cent as of November-end to ₹30-lakh crore against ₹27-lakh crore logged in the same period in the previous year.

Systematic investment plans continue to remain a favoured choice for investors with number of folios increasing by 22 lakh to 337 lakh between April and September. The asset under management through SIP increased to ₹3.76-lakh crore from ₹2.39-lakh crore in the same period.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 11, 2021
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.