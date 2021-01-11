MF inflow more than doubles in H1 of this fiscal

The net inflow into mutual fund schemes more than doubled in the first half of this fiscal to ₹1.5-lakh crore against ₹60,000 crore garnered in the same period last year, according the Financial Stability report released by the RBI on Monday.

Inflows into income and debt-oriented schemes attracted the major inflow of ₹1.2-lakh crore, while growth and equity-oriented schemes accounted for a relatively meagre amount of ₹2,496 crore.

All other schemes together recorded inflow of just ₹30,000 crore.

The mutual fund industry’s assets under management increased by 11 per cent as of November-end to ₹30-lakh crore against ₹27-lakh crore logged in the same period in the previous year.

Systematic investment plans continue to remain a favoured choice for investors with number of folios increasing by 22 lakh to 337 lakh between April and September. The asset under management through SIP increased to ₹3.76-lakh crore from ₹2.39-lakh crore in the same period.