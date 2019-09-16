Microfinance industry gets ‘Code for Responsible Lending’

My Five: Farshid Cooper
Farshid CooperMD, Spenta Corporation1 I am an early riser and my day begins at 6 am. It starts with a glass of ...
Microfinance Institutions Network (MFIN) and Sa-Dhan, the RBI-recognised self-regulatory organisation and industry association for the microfinance industry, along with FIDC, have jointly released the ‘Code for Responsible Lending’ (CRL) for the micro credit industry.
The CRL was launched at Sa-Dhan’s 15th Annual National Conference in New Delhi on Monday.
The CRL is sector-specific and entity-agnostic. In addition to the CRL, a revised industry Code of Conduct (CoC) was also released for Microfinance Institutions (MFIs) that will act as a binding and compulsory set of principles with respect to lending practices.
Manoj Nambiar, Chairperson, MFIN, said: “This is a significant self-regulatory step across all RBI-regulated entities and others that aims at safeguarding the interests of low-income customers through enhancing transparency and compliance.
“We are happy to note that more than 90 entities have signed up for the CRL as ‘responsible lenders’, and are hopeful that soon all microfinance lenders will come forward to endorse and adhere to it.”
Vijayalakshmi Das, Chair, Sa-Dhan, said: “This launch is in line with our objective of furthering responsible finance across the entire sector. Many lenders of diverse legal form are coming on board, as the code engages with all those catering to the same microfinance client. It will bring about a level-playing field for all and ensure that client protection is more adequately addressed.
“Meanwhile, the industry code has been strengthened in the areas of risk management, responsible lending, and HR practices, which includes training and client education.”
A significant development in CRL adoption was the signing up of the Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC), the self-regulatory organisation for registered NBFCs. This makes CRL more inclusive in its coverage.
Raman Aggarwal, Chairman, FIDC, said: “We are pleased to sign the Code for Responsible Lending, along with MFIN and Sa-Dhan. The NBFC sector has been going through a challenging scenario for the last one year where banks, which are the major source of funding, have become risk-averse.
“CRL will be a step in the right direction to restore confidence in the non-banking lending community, as this will bring better discipline and harmony among the asset financing, loan financing and micro financing NBFCs.”
Farshid CooperMD, Spenta Corporation1 I am an early riser and my day begins at 6 am. It starts with a glass of ...
Climate change is one of the defining issues of our time and one of the world’s most urgent health threats.“In ...
Increased healthcare spend and improved facilities will reduce doctor-patient friction
Integrated medicine can combine the best of different methodologies to benefit patients
A new wheat variety is to be introduced into an over-supplied market; unless the excess production is cleared ...
They have been receiving only 50 per cent of the total agriculture credit from banks
MCX Crude (₹3,928) October futures contract of crude oil, which has been trading within a range between ₹3,850 ...
The mergers will fold 10 PSBs into four. What will it mean for investors?
People, people everywhere, but not one to connect with. Urban Indians, especially the young, are sinking into ...
The former CAG on the autonomy of institutes, pliable bureaucrats and how you don’t need a Sachin Tendulkar to ...
“Flowers?!” Bins exclaims. “Neem tree leaves? What’s going on?” I sigh in a theatrical way. “What would you ...
On September 14, 60 years ago, the Soviet probe Luna 2 crashed on the moon. It was the first man-made object ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports