Microfinance lenders should come undercode for responsible lending: Ujjivan MD

POCO X2 review: Powerful and packing a bunch
The latest from Xiaomi’s new spin-off lives up to its popular predecessor’s legacy, especially in looks and ...
Nitin Chugh, Managing Director of Bengaluru-based Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, which has drawn attention for its conservative lending practices without compromising on growth prospects, feels the code for responsible lending (CRL) “should be made sacrosanct” for all microfinance lenders.
The self-regulatory code was launched by the Microfinance Institutions Network (MFIN) and Association of Community Development Finance Institution (Sa-Dhan) in September 2019 amid rising concerns over aggressive lending leading to mounting indebtedness.
The microfinance industry in Assam has been rocked by a controversy due to the aggressive lending practices and a report by Macquarie Research referred to the West Bengal market as ‘over-heated’. The Macquarie report, dated September 2019, which was prepared based on a field study, mentioned Ujjivan as a ‘conservative lender’.
CRL restricts the number of lenders who can serve a single borrower at the same time and limits the total lending per customer to ₹1 lakh. The move was resisted by a section of banks, including microfinance major Bandhan Bank. According to MFIN, among the universal banks, ICICI, Axis, IndusInd and Kotak Mahindra signed up for the CRL. Among the small finance banks, Equitas, Fincare, Jana, Utkarsh and Ujjivan agreed to follow the code.
Ujjivan, which graduated from an MFI to small finance bank in 2017, has 78 per cent of its total loan portfolio deployed in the microfinance sector. The share was as high as 86 per cent a year ago.
According to Chugh, a majority of the players in microfinance are very well disciplined. “However, one or two take the short-cut,” thereby creating trouble for others. He advocated for more common code and knowledge sharing to prevent any untoward situation.
The bank avoided geographic concentration of micro-banking portfolio. Tamil Nadu has the largest share of 16.5 per cent of Ujjivan’s microfinance loans, followed by 14.5 per cent in Karnataka and 13.5 per cent in West Bengal. “We are evenly spread across the country,” said Chugh.
On the increasing share (22 per cent) of non-micro-banking portfolio, he said the share of the portfolio will increase further in the long run. The clue lies in the innovative planning of branch network and use of technology.
Though positioned as a mass-market bank, Ujjivan is building its branch network in urban areas to tap the middle and lower middle class customer base as well as the MSME segment. The rural customer is catered through the innovative use of technology and Banking Correspondent network.
Chugh does not foresee a change in the bank’s focus when it graduates into a universal bank. “Universal banking licence, if available, will increase our lending capacity, but mass market will continue to be our focus area,” he said.
The latest from Xiaomi’s new spin-off lives up to its popular predecessor’s legacy, especially in looks and ...
Indian carriers’ global ambitions were clipped on that fateful day, March 13, 2019
The outlook for domestic airlines doesn’t look encouraging right now, given the coronavirus outbreak and other ...
Sanfe gets ₹8-crore funding Feminine hygiene brand Sanfe has raised ₹8 crore in a pre-Series A round from ...
A rejig and systematic investments should help this double-income single-kid couple meet their financial ...
Premium paying term is the total period (number of years or months) for which a policyholder has to pay ...
Despite its decline last week, the charts suggest a possible recovery
But India’s substantial carry-over stocks, better sowing next year will restrict the gain
Sleep deprivation is one of the reasons behind the rising incidence of serious illnesses — diabetes, heart ...
Miss Americana, a documentary now streaming on Netflix India, is a thoughtful portrait of Taylor Swift, an ...
On February 29, Bachelor’s Day in many western countries, traditionally the only day that women could propose ...
The Irish held that on Leap Day — February 29 — women could propose marriage to men. Here are author and ...
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...