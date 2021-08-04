Money & Banking

Mini Ipe takes charge as LIC Managing Director

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on August 04, 2021

She was previously Executive Director of the life insurer’s legal department

Mini Ipe has taken charge as Managing Director of Life Insurance Corporation of India.

LIC divestment: It’s like killing the golden goose

She was named by the Centre on July 5 this year.

Ipe was previously Executive Director of LIC’s Legal Department.

A postgraduate in Commerce from Andhra University, Ipe had joined LIC in 1986 as a direct recruit officer.

Published on August 04, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.