Mixed hopes of revival in corporate loan growth

Corporate loan growth is on an uptick but questions remain over a full-fledged revival later in the year.

The expectation is that, as economic growth returns to normal and capacity utilisation increases, there would be more loan demand from corporates.

“With capacity utilisation going up, economic growth picking up and the need to stimulate the economy through primary investments in infrastructure, I think the demand from corporates will go up. Banks are turning to be more attractive lenders to this category and there is a pick-up in bank lending in the third quarter,” said Shyam Srinivasan, Managing Director and CEO, Federal Bank.

One reason why non-food credit registered over 9 per cent growth in December was that big corporates did borrow from the banking system, he said.

According to Reserve Bank of India data, non-food credit grew 9.3 per cent in December 2021, as compared to 6.6 per cent a year ago.

However, credit growth to industry improved noticeably to 7.6 per cent in December 2021 from 0.4 per cent in December 2020, while personal loans registered the sharpest growth at 14.3 per cent year-on-year.

Deleveraging

A recent note from CareEdge said that growth in borrowing by the large enterprise segment, which makes up 77.5 per cent of the industry category, has been supported by incremental investments on ground as well as higher commodity prices. “It is expected that the green shoots now seen would improve going forward,” it further said.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, most banks have been focusing on retail credit and only a few seem keen on growing their corporate book. Many bankers have noted that demand for loans from corporates has been low.

“Loan demand from corporates is still a bit muted as many companies are deleveraging. Many firms have also raised a lot of money through QIPs and equity market. Well-rated corporates do go to bond markets, where there is ample liquidity,” noted a banker.

Kotak Institutional Equities, in a research note, has maintained its broad outlook on the weakness for corporate demand.

“We are still not too optimistic on loan growth as early signs of recovery in corporate capex recovery have not been very encouraging yet. Corporate balance sheets have seen some strengthening on account of the favourable commodity cycle, but broad de-leveraging trends continue,” it said.