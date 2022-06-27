Mobavenue enables ₹1,000 cr loans to private banks, NBFCs

Mobavenue, an artificial intelligence-based advertising and media buying platform, has enabled over ₹1,000 crore loans for many leading private sector banks and NBFCs.

The company is currently working with leading banks and NBFCs like ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Kreditbee, Freecharge, Navi Finserv, Nira Finance, Fi Money, Unicard, OneCard, and Policy Bazaar to drive instant loans, personal loans, home loans, savings accounts, credit cards and insurance.

Mobavenue has successfully provided unique programming strategies to numerous banks and NBFCs by implementing dynamic creatives and other efficient in-house media tools. Its cutting-edge, advanced mobile advertising solutions have optimised the ROI of banks and NBFCs and helped them achieve promotional brand exposure, faster conversions, improved user acquisition and customer retention.

Personal Loans

The growing demand for personal loans is reflected in CMIE's recent Economic Outlook report. Outstanding personal loans between last December and March 2022 increased between 2.4 per cent and 4 per cent, it said. With the economy coming out of Covid pandemic, the demand for credit has been growing.

Kunal Kothari, co-founder, Mobavenue Media, talked about the various types of personal loans, an increase in credit card spending, housing loans, vehicle loans, loans for consumer durables and other personal loans that have contributed to the surge.

"We provide an end-to-end service based on a completely stacked programmatic platform and help the clients grow their business efficiently. We are currently in talks to on-board few other leading private sector banks and NBFCs,” he added.