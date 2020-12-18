MobiKwik appoints Siddharth Dhamija as CEO of Zaakpay

Lambo’s 2nd one-off is a mad open-top that is road legal
After debuting the Essenza SCV12, a track-only hypercar in July this year, Lamborghini Squadra Corse, the ...
MobiKwik, a fintech platform, has appointed Siddharth Dhamija as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zaakpay, a wholly-owned subsidiary and payment gateway arm of the company.
In 2019-20, Zaakpay clocked revenues of ₹194 crore (₹103 crore in FY19) and profit of ₹3 crore.
MobiKwik is building out its leadership team ahead of its initial public offering (IPO) campaign, and this is the second CXO appointment in the last three months.
Siddharth comes to Zaakpay with 23 years of experience, five years of which are in payments. In his most recent role, he led the enterprise business at PayPal India and was part of the founding team that launched PayPal’s domestic payments business in India. Prior to PayPal India, Siddharth was a part of the founding team at Razorpay as its Chief Growth Officer.
Bipin Preet Singh, Cofounder and CEO, MobiKwik, said in a statement: “We have seen 100 per cent growth in FY20 thanks to our resilient and turbo-charged team. Digital Payments in India is exploding and we intend to capitalise on the opportunity to serve the payment needs of India’s online businesses. Siddharth’s appointment is a move towards strengthening our payment gateway business — ‘Zaakpay’.”
After debuting the Essenza SCV12, a track-only hypercar in July this year, Lamborghini Squadra Corse, the ...
Volvo’s new S60 is Swedish svelte, but it is also too familiar. Look past its sibling similarities and you’ll ...
The design giant’s latest air purifier neutralises the formaldehyde in things around us — but costs a whole ...
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
The REIT fund-of-fund is the first one in India to invest in international REITs
Here are a few more options for you to save a decent amount of tax
Helps in buying option that is not costly, yet has good chance of profitability
Ideal for those with at least a one-year investment horizon
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
How tennis champions came, saw and conquered the pandemic
A coastal drive, afforded by chance, also becomes the first break since the lockdown earlier this year
A new book throws light on vaccine research, merits of competition, and how India fares in the scheme of ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...