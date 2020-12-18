MobiKwik appoints Siddharth Dhamija as CEO of Zaakpay

MobiKwik, a fintech platform, has appointed Siddharth Dhamija as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zaakpay, a wholly-owned subsidiary and payment gateway arm of the company.

In 2019-20, Zaakpay clocked revenues of ₹194 crore (₹103 crore in FY19) and profit of ₹3 crore.

MobiKwik is building out its leadership team ahead of its initial public offering (IPO) campaign, and this is the second CXO appointment in the last three months.

Siddharth comes to Zaakpay with 23 years of experience, five years of which are in payments. In his most recent role, he led the enterprise business at PayPal India and was part of the founding team that launched PayPal’s domestic payments business in India. Prior to PayPal India, Siddharth was a part of the founding team at Razorpay as its Chief Growth Officer.

Bipin Preet Singh, Cofounder and CEO, MobiKwik, said in a statement: “We have seen 100 per cent growth in FY20 thanks to our resilient and turbo-charged team. Digital Payments in India is exploding and we intend to capitalise on the opportunity to serve the payment needs of India’s online businesses. Siddharth’s appointment is a move towards strengthening our payment gateway business — ‘Zaakpay’.”