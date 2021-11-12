Money & Banking

Mobikwik launches MobiKwik RuPay Card

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 12, 2021

The card will be free of charge to customers

Mobikwik has collaborated with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and Axis Bank to launch MobiKwik RuPay Card.

“The card will be free of charge to customers and purely digital keeping in line with the growing demand for digital payments across online and brick and mortar stores,” it said in a statement on Friday, adding that customers can now get up to ₹2 lakh of their MobiKwik wallet balance mirrored on the MobiKwik RuPay Prepaid Card.

“The integration of the card with MobiKwik wallet will allow MobiKwik customers to use the card and wallet balance at over 41 million merchants across 190 countries, in addition to the MobiKwik merchant network,” it further said.

