Modan Saha to lead Tata Digital's fintech play

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on September 23, 2021

Tata Digital Limited, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Tata Sons Private Limited, today announced Modan Saha as CEO – Financial Services at Tata Digital. Modan was the CEO of Tata Strategic Management Group (TSMG). In his role, Modan would be responsible for building the Fintech business portfolio. In addition, he shall guide Strategy and Strategic Investments at Tata Digital.

N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons, said: “Modan brings deep experience in financial services along with strong strategy capabilities. As a part of the core leadership team at Tata Digital, he will play a key role in building the fintech business and guiding various strategic initiatives. His passion for building new businesses will be very valuable for Tata Digital.”

Saha is a B.Tech from IIT Kharagpur and holds an MBA from IIM Calcutta. He has been with TSMG for over four years, and in his role, has worked on various strategic initiatives, including setting up Tata Digital. Before joining TSMG, Modan spent more than 17 years in the financial services industry in various roles in payments, wealth management, online broking, risk management, strategy, fintech initiatives, and strategic investments.

