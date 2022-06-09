MoneyyApp raises funds from angel investors led by GSF Accelerator

MoneyyApp, a Fintech mobile app for creators, has raised funds in an angel round from a clutch of investors led by GSF Accelerator.

Other investors who participated in the round included IndiaMart’s founder Dinesh Agarwal, Nazara Technologies’ founder Nitesh Mittersain, Amit Singhal of Fluid Ventures, Sumesh Menon of U2opia Mobiles and Pras Hanuma, among others.

The Chandigarh/Bengaluru-based fintech was founded in December 2021 by entrepreneurs Fayyaz Hussain, Mohit Goyal, and Aaditya Goyal. The platform helps Indian content creators improve their monetisation by providing tools to enhance their businesses.

MoneyyApp will utilise the funds to expand its operations, product development and create awareness around the app. The start-up’s target audience is the millions of creators making content on various social media platforms, especially Youtube, it said.

Since its inception, the platform has onboarded around 3,000 creators on its platform.

“Our mission is to provide the best service to the creator and motivate underrated and growing creators,” said MoneyyApp’s co-founder and CEO, Fayyaz Hussain.

“We are passionate about solving all the pain points of creators related to finance with our advanced technology. The funding from the GSF accelerator would help us provide the much-needed mentoring and ability to work on product development,” Hussain added.

MoneyyApp’s cofounder and CTO Aaditya Goyal, said, “MoneyyApp was built to add genuine value to the creators’ environment. It provides a web 3.0 platform and a $MYY coin, a self-rewarding, dynamic Create-to-Earn token. We provide solutions to the main pain points of creators such as wealth creations, engagement, and transparency.”

The creators can use MoneyyApp and function as a proper business entity with financial tools provided by the platform. The start-up has built an automatic reward generation mechanism for observing atomic habits independent of the other platform used for distribution. Creators are awarded with OpenSource Web3.0 APIs.

MoneyyApp has a network of 50,000 creators on Telegram and WhatsApp.

Rajesh Sahwney, Founder of GSF Accelerator, said, “MoneyyApp is building a new age fintech platform: a bridge for the creator economy to move from Web 2.0 to Web 3.0. .”

Gaurav Kapur, Celebrity Investor and a creator himself, added, “As a creator across mediums, I am acutely aware of the concerns of creators. MoneyyApp has set out to solve all creator issues, and pave the path for creators to do what they do best, create. As an investor, I am excited to be on board with this dynamic team which will act as a springboard to success for me and my tribe.”