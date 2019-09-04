Moody’s upgrades outlook for PNB to ‘positive’ from ‘stable’

Winning nurses’ commitment in the Indian healthcare system
Motivation, morale and retention of nurses have emerged as issues of significant concern for healthcare ...
Global rating agency Moody’s, on Wednesday, upgraded the outlook for Punjab National Bank to ‘positive’ from ‘stable’, following the government’s mega bank-merger plans.
As part of rating actions on five public sector banks that will be part of the merger, Moody’s has affirmed the local and foreign currency deposit ratings of Canara Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Syndicate Bank, and Union Bank at Baa3/P-3.
The outlook on Canara Bank, OBC, Syndicate Bank and Union Bank are maintained at ‘stable’, it further said.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had, on August 30, announced the merger of 10 public sector banks into four lenders.
Moody’s said it expects that in the proposed merger of public sector lenders, the acquiring banks will receive sufficient capital injections to absorb potential write-downs, if any, arising from the merger.
“Post-merger, Moody’s expects that the banks will be able to maintain a common equity tier 1 (CET 1) ratio above the Basel III requirement of 8 per cent, which include the minimum CET 1 ratio of 5.5 per cent and capital conservation buffer of 2.5 per cent,” Moody’s Investors Service said in a release on Wednesday.
Combined with the capital infusion plans, Moody’s said it expects the financial profiles of Canara Bank and Union Bank to fundamentally remain unchanged following the merger, and the financial profile of Punjab National Bank to strengthen, compared to their financial profiles on standalone pre-merger basis.
Motivation, morale and retention of nurses have emerged as issues of significant concern for healthcare ...
My favourite airport: It has to be Dubai International (DXB) Terminal 2. I have travelled around the world and ...
From an energy-focussed giant to an energy-plus-consumer business play — the company has undergone a major ...
The Sensex and the Nifty moved sideways last week and could remain range-bound
While there have been one-off issues, projects coming on stream should aid earnings
Prospects look good, thanks to higher price realisations and lower cost of imported gas
Stand-up comedy is big business in India, mostly centred in the entertainment capital Mumbai. It is Bengaluru, ...
It’s the 149th birth anniversary of Maria Tecla Artemisia Montessori, an Italian educator after whom the ...
This weekend, I run off to Kerala with my niece from Chennai. We arrive in Coimbatore at 3.15pm, are met by a ...
The courage to break tradition, combined with her love for all things Barmeri, has put the arc lights on the ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...