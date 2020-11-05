Moratorium compound interest waiver: Petitioner seeks to withdraw writ

The main petitioner, who represents individual borrowers in the Supreme Court, expressed satisfaction with the government scheme to pay back the difference in the compound interest and simple interest charged during moratorium for eight categories of loans worth up to ₹2 crore.

Appearing before a Bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan on Thursday, senior advocate Rajiv Dutta, appearing for the individual borrower and principal petitioner Gajendra Sharma, said: "We are grateful and would like to withdraw the writ petition. Please record my submission".

The court listed the case for November 18 as the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appears for the government and the RBI, was arguing before another court at the time.

The pay-back scheme is meant to bring "additional relief" to borrowers affected by the pandemic-induced financial distress.

"The Central Government has directed that all lending institutions shall give effect to the scheme and credit the amount calculated as per the scheme into the accounts of the borrowers by November 5," the Ministry of Finance said in a short affidavit in court.

All lending institutions will credit the difference between compound interest and simple interest on loans in the respective accounts of eligible borrowers for the period between March 1 and August 31, the affidavit had said.

"The amount shall be credited by each of the lending institutions irrespective of whether such eligible borrowers have fully availed or partially availed or have not availed of the moratorium/deferment in payment of instalments as par the circulars dated March 27 and May 23 issued by the RBI," the affidavit explained.

The scheme will cover MSME, education, housing, consumer durables, credit card, auto, personal and consumer loans.

Clause three of the waiver scheme defines "all financial institutions" to include banking companies, public sector banks, cooperative banks, regional rural banks, all India financial institutions, non-banking financial companies, housing finance companies registered with RBI, national housing banks.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has already informed the Supreme Court in an affidavit on Sunday about its advisory to banks and financial companies to fully comply with a government scheme to pay back borrowers compound interest or interest on interest charged on their loans during the six-month moratorium period.

The RBI has said that its circular issued just three days after the Ministry of Finance approved the scheme.

The Union Cabinet had approved the scheme on October 21.