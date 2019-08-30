‘Move is a precursor to privatisation of banks’

Priority is to improve fuel efficiency in petrol engines: Maruti Suzuki's CV Raman
Maruti will stop producing diesel vehicles in the BS VI era but will keep an eye on customer reaction to ...
While top bankers welcomed the government’s decision to consolidate 18 public sector banks into 12, employees unions said the move is a precursor to privatisation of these banks.
SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar said the government’s announcements on bank mergers is a cohesive and a clear recognition that bigger banks have that much more ability to absorb shocks, reap economies of scale, as well as the capacity to raise resources without depending unduly on the exchequer.
“The decision to have separate mechanism for sanctioning and monitoring of big loans will ring-fence the banks against potential frauds.
“Further, the decision to empower Bank Boards and operational flexibility in hiring from the market will prioritise robust risk management practices in decision making,” Kumar reasoned.
PS Jayakumar, MD and CEO, Bank of Baroda, observed that the combined institutions will be better than the earlier institutions, a sum of the whole. Once the business purpose is established, there is something for everybody to rally around.
“Acceptance for what is best for the breed and the employees, regardless of where the idea came from, is critical. The employees of the larger institutions, treating the other as equal is very critical,” he said.
S Nagarajan, General Secretary, All India Bank Officers’ Association, emphasised that the government should have had a debate in Parliament before announcing the amalgamation as public sector banks are governed by the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, which has been passed by the Parliament.
Maruti will stop producing diesel vehicles in the BS VI era but will keep an eye on customer reaction to ...
India will also get to experience this with the Levante Trofeo due to debut soon
The equity deal announced this week is a clear signal that the alliance is here to stay
The RV 400 electric bike definitely looks like a step towards the future of mobility
The rules for reporting income from intra-day trading or F&O are quite straightforward
I’m a senior citizen; I retired after working for multiple private companies. I don’t have any monthly pension ...
Whether buying for own use or as an investment, look for a few key attributes
After years of accumulating wealth in your retirement portfolio, you are now ready to enjoy a comfortable ...
Stand-up comedy is big business in India, mostly centred in the entertainment capital Mumbai. It is Bengaluru, ...
It’s the 149th birth anniversary of Maria Tecla Artemisia Montessori, an Italian educator after whom the ...
This weekend, I run off to Kerala with my niece from Chennai. We arrive in Coimbatore at 3.15pm, are met by a ...
The courage to break tradition, combined with her love for all things Barmeri, has put the arc lights on the ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...