The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent at its bi-monthly meeting by a majority of 5 out of 6 members.
The MPC, however, unanimously decided to change the policy stance to neutral from withdrawal of accommodation even as it decided to remain unambiguously focused on inflation target. This could be a precursor to a rate cut in February, say experts.
Going forward the moderation in headline inflation could reverse, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said.
India’a growth story remains intact as the primary drivers’ consumption and investment are gaining momentum.
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), with three new external members, met on 7th, 8th and 9th October 2024.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.