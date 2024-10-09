The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent at its bi-monthly meeting by a majority of 5 out of 6 members.

The MPC, however, unanimously decided to change the policy stance to neutral from withdrawal of accommodation even as it decided to remain unambiguously focused on inflation target. This could be a precursor to a rate cut in February, say experts.

Going forward the moderation in headline inflation could reverse, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

India’a growth story remains intact as the primary drivers’ consumption and investment are gaining momentum.

