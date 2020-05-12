MSMEs need separate rating system to boost credit flow, says CEO of Union Bank of India

Nearly 74 per cent of founders upbeat as productivity doubles during lockdown
IIM-B survey shows they are using the time to strategise, identify weaknesses and explore opportunities
There needs to be an “alternative rating mechanism” for the cash-starved MSME sector to help boost credit flow to the sector. Rating agencies currently follow the rules devised for corporates for rating MSMEs as well.
According to Rajkiran Rai, MD & CEO, Union Bank of India, while there have been some initial discussions with CIBIL on developing a separate framework for rating MSMEs, nothing much has progressed so far.
“An alternative rating mechanism can be developed for the MSMEs….we all have to work together to have a separate benchmark for the sector. There have been some discussions with CIBIL but they have not yet been taken forward. This could be a solution (to enhancing credit flow to the sector),” Rai said, at an e-session organised by the Bharat Chamber of Commerce on Monday.
Interest subvention scheme
The MSME sector, which is already reeling due to lack of capital and supply-side issues, has further been hit hard by the lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The ongoing crisis has hit the demand side of most MSMEs and there is not much clarity as to when things would start showing signs of improvement.
Apart from boosting credit flow, there is also a need to lower the rate of interest at which banks lend to the sector. However, banks are unable to lower interest rates on advances as they cannot bring down deposit rates below a certain level — that would be difficult in view of the large number of senior citizens who are dependent upon it.
Rai, therefore, hinted at the need to have an interest subvention scheme for MSMEs to address the issue.
“Our hands are tied with regard to reducing interest rates. Our source of funds is deposits and as long as that remains high, lending rates will continue to be high. Moreover, the credit cost in lending to MSMEs is higher due to the high NPAs so it is difficult to bring down interest rates. One way of bringing it down could be interest subvention but banks cannot do this alone, they need support from government and regulator,” he said.
Deep restructuring
While banks can provide relief in the form of some temporary liquidity to meet the payment obligations of MSMEs, the government and regulator, along with the banking system, have to take concerted efforts to bail out the sector.
Liquidity support might not be the only solution to the problems faced by the sector, as many firms might need ‘deep restructuring’.
“Quickest response in this crisis is temporary liquidity support to MSMEs. As we go forward, lot of policy interventions will be needed…….we need to see what kind of cash flow is available with the MSMEs. Based on that, some kind of deep restructuring needs to be done, but this has to come from the regulator. Viability of units will depend upon much bigger issues than just credit alone,” he pointed out.
While credit is an immediate need of MSMEs, however, too much credit could also lead to over-leveraging and hence there is a need to balance borrowing so as to keep the sector viable.
According to him, close to 50 per cent of MSME customers of Union Bank of India have opted for moratorium.
IIM-B survey shows they are using the time to strategise, identify weaknesses and explore opportunities
Niveshi has built an automated intra-day quant trading platform that promises consistent returns
Traffic badly hit, ruling out a quick recovery, says Ashwini Phadnis
Ashwin Subramanian curates projects in the sustainability and development sectors
We evaluate the plan based on the internal rate of return
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Redington India at current levels. The stock has ...
Commitment of Traders Report shows positions of participants in F&O contracts
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...