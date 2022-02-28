Mumbai court restrains Future Enterprises from selling stake in general insurance JV

Future Enterprises Ltd has been restrained from selling its stake in its general insurance joint venture by a Mumbai court. This follows a petition by IDBI Trusteeship on behalf of certain foreign bondholders of Future Enterprises companies that had defaulted. The matter, which came up for hearing on Friday, has been adjourned by the civil court till March 10. According to sources, this was an ex-parte order. “Future Enterprises has to file its reply. The matter will be taken up on March 10. Till then, it is restrained from selling its stake,” the sources said. Future Enterprises did not respond to an email query from BusinessLine on the issue.

Cash strapped

In January this year, cash strapped Future Enterprises had signed an agreement to sell 25 per cent stake in Future Generali India Insurance to Generali Participations Netherlands NV for a cash consideration of ₹ 1,252.96 crore, along with an additional consideration that is linked to the date of the closing of the transaction. The setback comes even as the acquisition of Future Retail by Reliance Retail, which was announced in 2020 continues to be stuck in a legal battle with Amazon. Generali had earlier also got approval from the Competition Commission of India to purchase 16 per cent stake held by Industrial Investment Trust Limited in the life insurance joint venture. Though it did not give a timeline for the transaction, FEL was hopeful of completing the exit of its holding in the insurance joint ventures in a time bound manner to meet its commitment under One Time Restructuring Plan implemented under August 6, 2020 issued by the RBI.