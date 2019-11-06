Money & Banking

Mumbai to host two-day fintech festival in March

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 06, 2019 Published on November 06, 2019

The India Fintech Festival will be held on March 4 and 5

Mumbai Fintech Hub and Fintech Convergence Council are jointly organising a two-day fintech festival here in March next year, hoping to make the city a global centre for fintech firms..

The India Fintech Festival, to be held on March 4 and 5, is being planned as a global platform for investments, exchange of ideas and knowledge sharing.

The event is being backed by the Mahrashtra Government, along with World Bank, NITI Aayog and Invest India.

First State to unveil fintech policy

“Maharashtra was the first State to launch a fintech policy in 2018, which is being operated under the banner of Mumbai Fintech Hub, in an attempt to build awareness and inculcate widespread adoption of financial technologies,” said a statement, adding that the government wants to make the country the next fintech destination globally.

“With over 400 fintechs, an API sandbox, investment platform, education platform, fintech adoption by State – we are leading the fintech movement in India,” said Ajit Patil, Managign Director, Maharashtra IT Corporation Ltd, adding that they hope to make Mumbai a global fintech hub and fintech gateway for India.

Navin Surya, Chairman, FCC, said the country received over $2 billion of investment in fintech last year.

Published on November 06, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
ESAF Small Finance Bank posts Rs 92 crore net profit for half year