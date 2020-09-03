Money & Banking

Murali Ramakrishnan to head South Indian Bank

Our Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM | Updated on September 03, 2020 Published on September 03, 2020

Murali Ramakrishnan

The Reserve Bank has approved the appointment of Murali Ramakrishnan as Managing Director and CEO of South Indian Bank. He would be succeeding incumbent VG Mathew, who will be retiring on September 30. The appointment is for a period for three years, with effect from October 1, 2020.

Before the appointment, Murali Ramakrishnan was part of Strategic Project Group as Senior General Manager at ICICI Bank. He was Chief Executive, ICICI-Hong Kong and Regional Head for North Asia, Sri Lanka, Middle East and Africa. He brings to the table 34 years of experience in the industry in many facets of banking businesses both in domestic and international markets.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 03, 2020
board of directors (appointment and change)
South Indian Bank Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.