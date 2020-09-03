Murali Ramakrishnan to head South Indian Bank

The Reserve Bank has approved the appointment of Murali Ramakrishnan as Managing Director and CEO of South Indian Bank. He would be succeeding incumbent VG Mathew, who will be retiring on September 30. The appointment is for a period for three years, with effect from October 1, 2020.

Before the appointment, Murali Ramakrishnan was part of Strategic Project Group as Senior General Manager at ICICI Bank. He was Chief Executive, ICICI-Hong Kong and Regional Head for North Asia, Sri Lanka, Middle East and Africa. He brings to the table 34 years of experience in the industry in many facets of banking businesses both in domestic and international markets.