Muthoot Capital net ₹13 cr in Q1

Towards combating desertification
In September, New Delhi will host the 14th edition of the Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to the UN Convention ...
Muthoot Capital Services posted a net profit of ₹13.6 crore in Q1 of FY20, against ₹17.5 crore in the same quarter last year.
The current quarter’s profit has been lower on account of the company writing down deferred tax assets recognised as of April 1, and the current tax being worked out in accordance with the provisions of the Finance (No 2) Bill, 2019, which impacted the company to the extent of ₹5.40 crore.
Total income for the quarter under review touched ₹144 crore. Total AUM reached ₹2,760.4 crore, including the assigned portfolio of ₹154.9 crore. For the same quarter last year, the company had a total disbursement of ₹485.5 crore and an AUM of ₹2,366.3 crore. During the same quarter last year, the company reported a total revenue of ₹114.1 crore.
In September, New Delhi will host the 14th edition of the Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to the UN Convention ...
A look at the options to tackle Chennai’s — and the world’s — drinking water shortage
Name of the company: RevFinSet up in: March 2018; started operations in October 2018Based in: New ...
In 2018, the global electric car fleet exceeded 5 million units, up by 2 million units since 2017. E-bikes and ...
While news about a strategic investor may buoy the stock, investors can suffer dilution
Apart from the fact that the offer is steeply priced, the industry is highly competitive
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The ITR filing due date has been extended, but don’t wait till the 11th hour
From leading a political party at the age of 100 to learning to write at 97, Kerala’s nonagenarian and ...
She is among the best-known percussionists in India today
Love places a great responsibility — the ability to be kind, unconditionally — in the hands of the beloved
The most common kitchen ingredient has gone full designer
Musings on how lunar tides have influenced marketers and their wares
Hotels and OTAs (online travel agents) have been frenemies for a while now, engaged in a furious battle to get ...
Even as India’s moon mission took off successfully, a host of brands raced to congratulate ISRO’s ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
BSNL, market leader till about a decade ago, has been hit by inadequate investments, inefficiencies and a lack ...
In 2004, when private mobile operators began to threaten BSNL’s dominance with steep tariff cuts, the public ...
In 2002, then Communications Minister Pramod Mahajan came up with the idea to merge Mahanagar Telephone Nigam ...
Nandana JamesReji Joseph, a contract cable worker at BSNL in Tripunithura, Kochi, has the matter-of-fact tone ...