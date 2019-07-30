Muthoot Capital net ₹13 cr in Q1

Muthoot Capital Services posted a net profit of ₹13.6 crore in Q1 of FY20, against ₹17.5 crore in the same quarter last year.

The current quarter’s profit has been lower on account of the company writing down deferred tax assets recognised as of April 1, and the current tax being worked out in accordance with the provisions of the Finance (No 2) Bill, 2019, which impacted the company to the extent of ₹5.40 crore.

Total income for the quarter under review touched ₹144 crore. Total AUM reached ₹2,760.4 crore, including the assigned portfolio of ₹154.9 crore. For the same quarter last year, the company had a total disbursement of ₹485.5 crore and an AUM of ₹2,366.3 crore. During the same quarter last year, the company reported a total revenue of ₹114.1 crore.