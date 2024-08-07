Muthoot Capital Services Ltd has posted a net profit of ₹11.01 crore in the first quarter of FY25.

The total AUM (Assets under Management) reached ₹2,179 crore at the end of the quarter, an 8 per cent rise from the previous quarter (Q4 2024) and a 25.43 per cent Y-o-Y growth (Q1 2023). Total income for the quarter touched ₹100 crore. The company disbursed retail loans amounting to ₹497.92 crore during the quarter.

Thomas George Muthoot, Managing Director said, “We have started off with an impressive quarter in this financial year. Increase in retail business and improved collection efficiencies have become the key contributors towards growth. We look forward to further growth this year, strong results and will continue our efforts to be a leading loan-for-wheels player, meeting the requirements of the lower middle-income segment.”

Mathews Markose, Chief Executive Officer said, “Muthoot Capital put up a strong performance on business numbers with ~2.5x jump in Y-o-Y, in disbursements and adding over 65,000 new customers this quarter. We focussed on both vertical and horizontal growth. Our vertical growth was marked by enhancement of our core operations and deepening our market presence, and horizontal growth was marked by expansion into new markets and products”.