Muthoot Capital Services Limited has posted a net profit of Rs16 crore in the second quarter of FY25.

The total Assets under Management reached ₹2,381 crore at the end of the quarter, a 9 per cent rise from the previous quarter and for the corresponding quarter (Q2 FY24) was ₹1,767.15 crore, a press release said.

The total income for the quarter touched ₹109.79 crore and the company disbursed loans amounting to ₹643.50 crore during the quarter.

Thomas George Muthoot, Managing Director, Muthoot Capital said, “This quarter, we achieved significant growth in disbursement and profitability, driven by our strategic initiatives. We saw an increase of 29 per cent compared to the previous quarter, underscoring the resurgence of our business. Our profit margins improved to 14.55 per cent, thanks to efficient cost management and operational excellence”.

Mathews Markose, Chief Executive Officer, Muthoot Capital said, “We expanded our share in most of the markets that we operate in by capturing new opportunities and driving demand. Our continued focus on optimizing operations and collections has led to improved ROA of 2.91 per cent, enabling us to reinvest in our growth strategies”.