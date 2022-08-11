Muthoot Finance bags Dun & Bradstreet award

Muthoot Finance has bagged the ‘best growth performance award’ at Dun & Bradstreet’s 22nd edition of ‘India’s Top 500 Companies’ corporate awards.

The top-500 list from Dun & Bradstreet, a global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, recognises private and public sector Indian enterprises across 60 sectors, based on their income, net profit, net worth and other financial parameters.

The theme for this year’s event was “ESG: The only way for sustainable and responsible growth”, reflecting the growing importance of ‘environmental, social and governance’ (ESG) programmes in measuring long-term value and business resiliency.

George Alexander Muthoot, MD, Muthoot Finance, said, ”We aim to be a diversified financial supermarket offering varied services, apart from gold loans, and become a consumer-centric business organisation enabled by technology in the long term. In order to achieve this objective, we are working towards improving and innovating the way the world accesses financial services.”

The company aims to become a one-stop point for gold loan, personal loan, home loan, money transfer, insurance, consumer durable/vehicle loans and gold coins.