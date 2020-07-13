Money & Banking

Muthoot Finance launches cashback scheme

Updated on July 13, 2020

Muthoot Finance has launched a special cashback scheme – Muthoot Online Money Saver programme(MOMS) – for its customers who pay interest online.

This programme aims to boost digital usage among the customers during Covid -19. The cashback amount will be shown to customers while making online payments, and they can pay the interest amount after deducting the cash back from interest payable.

George Alexander Muthoot, Managing Director, said: “To accelerate the digital adoption, we are delighted to launch a very attractive assured interest cash-back offer for our customers who pay gold loan interest online through Muthootonline.com and iMuthoot App in these unprecedented times.”

The facility has been launched on the Muthoot Online website and would be launched on the iMuthoot App by the end of this month.

