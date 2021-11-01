Muthoot Finance launches ‘special Diwali Dhamaka’ campaign

Muthoot Finance has launched a ‘special Diwali Dhamaka Campaign’ offering gold loans at a low interest rate of just 57 paisa per month (calculated for ease on a ₹100 gold loan) or 6.90 per cent per annum.

The unique and limited period offer comes with a host of other value-added benefits such as maximum loan value, no processing charges, no pre-payment or part payment fees, etc.

The purpose of the campaign is to get maximum first-time loan seekers to avail gold loans and help them meet their objectives. The campaign aims to encourage everyone, particularly hesitant first-time loan seekers to avail gold loans convincingly from India’s Gold Loan Specialist – Muthoot Finance.

Abhinav Iyer, General Manager, Marketing & Strategy, The Muthoot Group, said, “With over 25,000 tonnes of gold stocked in Indian households and less than 5 per cent of this being monetised by way of gold loans, I feel there is tremendous opportunity to unlock the latent potential of this emotional currency to turbo-charge economic growth and realise our government’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

Muthoot Finance has seen healthy demand for gold loans and there is optimism about rising consumer confidence in the festive season. “With gradual improvement in the economic situation, much can be attributed to pent-up demand after almost 18 months of pandemic-led lull,” he said.