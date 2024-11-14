Muthoot Finance Ltd has posted a consolidated PAT of ₹1,321 crore in Q2 of FY25, 21 per cent rise as against ₹1,095 crores in Q2 FY24.

Consolidated PAT for H1 stood at ₹2,517 crore against ₹2,140 crore last year, an increase of 18 per cent, a press release said.

Consolidated Loan Assets Under Management grew 31 per cent to ₹104,149 crore in H1 FY25 as against ₹79,493 crore last year. During the quarter, consolidated Loan Assets Under Management increased by 6 per cent of ₹ 6,101 crore and increased by 17 per cent of ₹15,071 crore during the half year.

George Jacob Muthoot, Chairman, The Muthoot Group, said “Muthoot Finance has the lowest number of customer complaints among peers which underscore our commitment to customer satisfaction”.

George Alexander Muthoot, Managing Director, said, “Among the peer NBFC group, we have the highest average gold loan AUM per branch of ₹17.75 crore. During the half year, gold loan portfolio grew by 18 per cent of ₹13285 crore. On the back of these achievements, we wish to revise our earlier guidance for FY25 on gold loan growth from 15 to 25 per cent. We are also encouraged by the progress in our non-gold loan portfolio, with notable growth across microfinance, personal loans, and home loans, strengthening our position as a diversified financial services conglomerate.”

As we move forward, Muthoot Finance remains committed to not only strengthening our leadership in the gold loan industry but also broadening our portfolio with new products and services that meet the diverse financial requirements of our customers. This quarter’s achievements reinforce our mission to make inclusive finance a reality for all segments of society, fostering financial empowerment across India”, he said.