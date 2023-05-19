The gold loan NBFC Muthoot Finance Ltd. registered a net profit of ₹3,474 crore in FY23 as against ₹3,954 crore in FY22. The net profit in Q4 stood at ₹903 crore against ₹960 crore in Q4FY22.

Loan assets stood at ₹63,210 crore as compared to ₹58,053 crore last year, registering a growth of 9 per cent. Gold Loan Assets stood at ₹61,875 crore as compared with ₹57,531 crore last year, registering a growth of 8%. During Q4 FY23, loan assets grew by ₹5,479 crore.

The consolidated loan AUM grew 11 per cent YoY to ₹71,497 crore in FY23, compared to ₹64,494 crore last year. During the quarter, consolidated loan assets under management increased by 10 per cent. Consolidated profit after tax increased by 8 per cent to ₹1,009 crore as against ₹934 crore last quarter.

‘Highest ever gold loan asset’

George Alexander Muthoot, Managing Director, said, “The gold loan asset growth during Q4 FY23 of ₹5,479 crore was the highest ever in any Q4. The disbursements also stood at a historic high of ₹51,850 crore. Profit after tax remained steady for the quarter at ₹903 crore. The increase in Stage 3 assets is purely an accommodation given to customers for a few more months on the back of higher collateral value, and we do not envisage any loss on account of the extended time. We have entered into new lending products like small business loans as well as micropersonal loans. We intend to achieve calibrated growth in these new products during FY 24. We also see a revival in disbursements from subsidiaries. Microfinance achieved loan growth of ₹1,827 crore. The housing finance business achieved loan growth of ₹28 crore. The vehicle finance business achieved a disbursement of ₹24 crore in Q4 FY23 as against ₹20 crore during 9M FY23.”

George Jacob Muthoot, Chairman, said, “Our vision is to remain a leader in the gold loan business and at the same time cater to a large customer base with various loan products to meet their varied requirements. In this process, we expect to grow the loan book by 10–15 per cent during FY24. We continue to engage in various social projects and have spent ₹96 crore under CSR during FY23. We continue to share the profits generated during the year with our shareholders by paying an interim dividend of 220 per cent (₹22 per equity share of ₹10 each), which involved a total payout of ₹883 crore”.